DUBLIN, April 11 Ireland's banks are better capitalised than they were after the property bubble burst in 2008, but the sector still has a way to go to become self-sustaining, European Central Bank policymaker Joerg Asmussen said on Wednesday.

"Ireland's banks are well capitalised," Asmussen, a member of the ECB's six-member Executive Board, told Irish state broadcaster RTE.

"But despite the progress that has been made there is some way to go to get a solid, stable and sustainable banking sector."

Dublin put some 64 billion euros ($84 billion) into its banks following a disastrous property-lending binge and believes its latest recapitalisation drive, following stress tests in March, drew a line under the country's banking crisis.

The three largest banks, Bank of Ireland, Allied Irish Banks Plc (AIB) and Irish Life and Permanent have agreed to cut their balance sheets by 70 billion euros ($92.14 billion) by 2013 to reduce dependence on emergency funding from the European Central Bank.

Ireland has been lobbying the ECB in recent months to soften the terms of its bank bailout by replacing the promissory notes given mainly to the former Anglo Irish Bank with another instrument that would lengthen their maturity and cut their interest rate.

It has also raised the idea of shifting the burden of loss-making mortgages from some of its banks.

The RTE report quoted Asmussen as saying the ECB has not yet received any concrete proposal on lengthening the term of the promissory notes. But he repeated the ECB's insistence that Ireland must pay its notes, arguing that the ECB sees Ireland's debts as sustainable.

"In our view the Irish debt situation is sustainable, so it is key to honour its commitment and honour its debt," Asmussen said.

Asmussen, who served as deputy to German finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble before joining the ECB in January, is due to give a speech in Dublin on Thursday.