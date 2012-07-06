FRANKFURT, July 6 Banks borrowing from the European Central Bank will have to provide loan-by-loan information about any asset-backed securities they use as collateral under new rules starting from December, the ECB said on Friday.

It also said that from April 2014, the ECB will only accept asset-backed securities (ABS) based on a single class of assets in its lending operations.

Complex and difficult-to-value financial instruments, ABS were blamed for playing a key role in the collapse of investment bank Lehman Brothers five years ago and the financial crisis that followed.

The ECB said in a statement that banks must start giving it loan-by-loan information on ABS backed by home loans from Dec. 1, while the deadline for ABS secured on commercial mortgages or loans to small- and medium-sized firms, is early next year.

Data on securitisations of consumer or auto loans will have to be passed to the ECB beginning Jan. 1, 2014. Banks will have nine months to provide the data from the start date, the 17-nation euro zone's central bank said.

The ECB said securities backed by multiple classes of assets will not be eligible for ECB collateral use after March 31, 2014.

Last month, the ECB said it would start accepting some lower-quality ABS, cutting the minimum credit rating to BBB- to offset the growing funding pressures faced by many banks.[ID: nL5E8HM75G]

(For the ECB statement, click on: here)

(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Catherine Evans)