WASHINGTON, April 13 The European Central Bank
is ready to make asset purchases if it deems them necessary to
counter a too prolonged period of low inflation in the euro
zone, ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Sunday.
In a speech in Washington, Coeure added that the ECB would
have to decide whether such asset purchases, or a form of
quantitative easing, would be useful and comply with its
mandate.
Quantitative easing occurs when central banks print money to
buy assets.
They would also have to be designed to take account of the
segmented nature of financial markets in Europe and the interest
rates in different countries that provide the benchmarks for
loan pricing.
"Asset purchases are an instrument that we are ready to use
if we deem necessary," Coeure said in the text of the speech for
delivery at a conference organised by the International Monetary
Fund.
Euro zone inflation is running at 0.5 percent - far below
the ECB's target of just under 2 percent over the medium term.
The ECB opened the door after its policy meeting earlier
this month to turning on its money-printing presses to keep
inflation from staying too low. But it shows no sign of
embarking on quantitative easing any time soon.
"Further monetary easing is ... not excluded, but remains
contingent on outcomes," Coeure said. "If such easing is called
for, the Governing Council is unanimous in its commitment to use
also unconventional instruments within its mandate."
Coeure singled out targeted asset purchases as a policy
option open to the ECB, should it need to take further action.
"In practice, purchases would naturally be linked to the
interest rate maturities that are most important for firms' and
households' investment and consumption decisions," he said. "In
the euro area, this tends to be the intermediate to longer part
of the yield curve."
Several ECB policymakers have deep reservations about
pursuing a U.S.-style programme of sovereign asset purchases.
Against that backdrop, the ECB is scrambling to boost Europe's
securitised debt market - on which it could intervene.
In the strongly bank-dependent euro zone economy, a more
active market for asset-backed securities (ABS) would help banks
lighten the load on their balance sheets and enable them to lend
more.
Coeure did not single out which assets the ECB could buy but
said: "Overall, the yardstick for the success of any targeted
asset purchases would not be the size of our balance sheet, but
the observable effect of our operations on term premia across
markets and jurisdictions."
"Or put differently, asset purchases in the euro area would
not be about quantity, but about price," he added.
(Writing by Paul Carrel; editing by Keiron Henderson)