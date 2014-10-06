* Governing Council clashes over how to implement ABS plan
* Bundesbank not in favour of ABS purchases
* Noyer opposes plans to outsource ABS purchases -sources
* Deutsche Bank on shortlist to do ABS purchases -sources
By Andreas Framke, Leigh Thomas and Philipp Halstrick
FRANKFURT/PARIS, Oct 6 The European Central
Bank's unprecedented decision to use outside help for new asset
purchases is stirring conflict among policymakers, highlighting
the difficulty for the ECB of considering even more extreme
policy action.
ECB President Mario Draghi outlined last week new programmes
under which the euro zone's central bank will buy asset-backed
securities, which repackage bank loans, and covered bonds,
secured on solid assets such as property, starting within weeks.
Concerned that individual central banks lack the required
expertise, the ECB plans to employ an external bank or
professional asset manager to buy the securities on its behalf,
at least initially.
But within the ECB's Governing Council there are clashing
views over how far it should go to revive lending in the euro
zone and how these debt purchases should be carried out.
Such friction over a key tool at a time of stagnating growth
and worryingly weak price pressures in the euro zone risks
weakening the ECB's resolve in the fight against deflation and
poses questions as to how easily it could take further steps.
These might include purchases of government bonds under a
U.S.-style quantitative easing programme.
German Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann has not been shy
about airing his discontent over the ABS purchase plan, saying
the ECB should not take risks from banks and pass them on to
taxpayers. German politicians have also raised objections.
Others, such as Banque de France governor Christian Noyer,
disagree with the way the ECB wants to go about the purchases,
two sources familiar with the discussion told Reuters.
Noyer, who backs the ECB's ABS plan in principle, sees the
big national central banks as perfectly capable of assessing the
assets in question and intervening in the market.
"Noyer does not want to leave this to the private sector,"
one of the sources told Reuters.
The French central bank declined to comment on the matter.
A spokesman for the ECB said discussions in the Governing
Council were confidential. "ABS (asset-backed securities)
purchases will start in this quarter after external service
providers have been selected. The procurement process is
ongoing," he said in an email statement.
Deutsche Bank's asset management arm DWS has been named as a
possible candidate for the ABS purchases, two other sources told
Reuters. It is not clear how much such a deal would be worth.
Deutsche Bank declined to comment.
The Governing Council could take a decision at its mid-month
meeting next week or at its November policy meeting, one of the
sources and two separate sources with knowledge of the matter
told Reuters.
The ECB said in August it had hired BlackRock Solutions, the
world's largest money manager, to provide advice on the design
and implementation of its ABS programme.
But the decision to involve external help in the actual
purchases is unprecedented.
The ECB coordinates monetary policy for the 18 countries
that form the euro zone and it is the national central banks
that implement the monetary policy decisions.
In the past, the ECB's market interventions were carried out
through the national central banks, for example in the case of
its previous covered bond purchase programmes or its Securities
Markets Programme between May 2010 and September 2012.
Noyer told German magazine WirtschaftsWoche in September it
was crucial that the assets the ECB bought would not weaken its
balance sheet, saying the French and German central banks had
the necessary expertise to evaluate credit risk.
(Reporting by Andreas Framke, Philipp Halstrick and Kathrin
Jones in Frankfurt, Leigh Thomas in Paris; Writing by Eva
Taylor; Editing by Catherine Evans)