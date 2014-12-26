BERLIN Dec 27 German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble expressed his reservations against the European
Central Bank launching a bond buying stimulus programme and
praised Bundesbank president Jens Weidmann's arguments against
such moves.
In an interview with Bild newspaper on Saturday, Schaeuble
repeated his view that structural reforms are needed in some of
the struggling euro zone countries.
"The ECB can make its decisions independently," Schaeuble
said. "But cheap money should not be allowed to dent the reform
zeal in some countries. There is no alternative to structural
reforms - if things are going to improve again."
ECB President Mario Draghi has thrown the door open for
further measures to bolster the euro zone. Draghi has said the
ECB would decide early next year whether to take fresh action to
revive the region's economy, adding that the bank's Governing
Council would not need to be unanimous to begin sovereign bond
buying.
The ECB has set itself a goal of expanding its balance sheet
by buying assets from banks and others in return for cash it
hopes will be pushed into the economy -- by up to 800 billion or
even 1.0 trillion euros ($1.24 trillion). A policy of
quantitative easing carried out by buying sovereign bonds would
help it achieve that target.
Weidmann has cautioned the ECB about the legal hurdles it
would face in printing money to buy government bonds,
underlining his opposition to such a move, laying bare
entrenched German opposition to such a policy.
Such quantitative easing, although used in the United States
and Japan, might not work in Europe, Weidmann said.
Schaeuble, when asked whether Weidmann has enough clout in
the ECB, said: "Germany's voice has weight...But even if we're
the strongest economy, Germany can't always get its way. At the
end of the day a compromise is what's needed. But the arguments
from Jens Weidmann are strong and are listened to in the ECB."
He added Chancellor Angela Merkel and he have an open
dialogue with Draghi.
"The Chancellor and me, the finance minister, are constantly
having intensive discussions with Mario Draghi."
(Reporting By Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by Christian Plumb)