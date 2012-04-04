FRANKFURT, April 4 The Austrian central bank
will no longer accept bank bonds guaranteed by countries under
EU/IMF rescue programmes in its lending operations, a euro zone
central bank source said.
The move mirrors one made by Germany's Bundesbank after the
European Central Bank formally gave national central banks the
power to reject or accept only a limited amount of bank bonds
backed by governments that have been bailed out.
"We will do the same as the Bundesbank," the central bank
source said.
The Austrian central bank was not immediately available for
comment.
The ECB's move sent a signal to commercial banks in Greece,
Ireland and Portugal to rely less on cheap central bank funding
and more on restructuring, while also alleviating concerns by
ECB members such as the Bundesbank about the growing pressures
on central banks' balance sheets.
(Reporting By Eva Kuehnen; Editing by John Stonestreet)