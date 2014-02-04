FRANKFURT Feb 4 The balance sheet of the
European Central Bank and the euro zone's national central banks
shrank by 4.235 billion euros ($5.73 billion) to 2.217 trillion
last week, after banks took fewer funds in the ECB's main
refinancing operation, the ECB said on Tuesday.
Gold holdings of euro zone central banks remained unchanged
at 303.157 billion euros, the ECB said.
Net foreign exchange reserves in the Eurosystem of central
banks stayed at 207.3 billion euros, the ECB added.
($1 = 0.7397 euros)
