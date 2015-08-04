BRIEF-Guangzhou R&F Properties qtrly net profit RMB228.6 million
* Qtrly net profit attributable to equity owners of parent company rmb228.6 million versus rmb7.04 billion
FRANKFURT Aug 4 The combined balance sheet of the European Central Bank and the euro zone's 19 national central banks rose by 11.43 billion euros ($12.51 billion) to 2.537 trillion euros in the week to July 31, the ECB said on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.9133 euros)
* Qtrly net profit attributable to equity owners of parent company rmb228.6 million versus rmb7.04 billion
FRANKFURT, May 2 The European Central Bank bought more French and Italian bonds than its own rules allow last month, which probably helped keep financial markets calm in the tense run-up to the first round of France's presidential vote.