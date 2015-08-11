FRANKFURT Aug 11 The combined balance sheet of the European Central Bank and the euro zone's 19 national central banks was broadly stead at 2.54 trillion euros ($2.81 trillion) in the week to Aug. 7, the ECB said on Tuesday.

($1 = 0.9034 euros) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Maria Sheahan)