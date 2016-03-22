BRIEF-Commercial site at Hong Kong Central business district auctioned for HK$23.3 bln
* Says commercial site at Murray Road was awarded to Henderson Land Development Co Ltd's unit for HK$23.3 billion ($2.99 billion)
FRANKFURT, March 22 The combined balance sheet of the European Central Bank and the euro zone's 19 national central banks expanded by 13.877 billion euros ($15.59 billion) to 2.886 trillion euros in the week to March 18, the ECB said on Tuesday.
For more detail, click on: here ($1 = 0.8904 euros) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)
* Says commercial site at Murray Road was awarded to Henderson Land Development Co Ltd's unit for HK$23.3 billion ($2.99 billion)
* Gets members' nod for to borrow up to limit of 7.50 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: