BRIEF-Shengjing Bank says elected Zhang Qiyang as chairman
* Zhang Qiyang has been elected as chairman of board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT May 10 The combined balance sheet of the European Central Bank and the euro zone's 19 national central banks expanded by 17.03 billion euros ($19.38 billion) to 3.018 trillion euros in the week to May 6, the ECB said on Tuesday.
For more detail, click on: here
($1 = 0.8788 euros)
* Zhang Qiyang has been elected as chairman of board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Henderson Land to build office tower with retail facilities