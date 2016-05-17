BRIEF-Hainan Pearl River to cancel delisting risk warning, share trade to halt for one day
* Says share trade to halt on May 18, then resumes on May 19 after it cancels delisting risk warning
FRANKFURT May 17 The combined balance sheet of the European Central Bank and the euro zone's 19 national central banks expanded by 15.05 billion euros ($17.02 billion) to 3.033 trillion euros in the week to May 13, the ECB said on Tuesday.
For more detail, click on: here ($1 = 0.8841 euros) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)
* Says share trade to halt on May 18, then resumes on May 19 after it cancels delisting risk warning
MUMBAI, May 17 Indian banks could potentially add as much as 2.6 trillion rupees ($40.58 billion) worth of soured loans by March 2019 to their existing pile, India Ratings and Research said on Wednesday.