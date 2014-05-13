FRANKFURT May 13 The balance sheet of the European Central Bank and the euro zone's national central banks shrank by 49.410 billion euros ($67.97 billion) to 2.168 trillion euros in the week that ended on May 9, the ECB said on Tuesday.

The decrease came as banks took less in ECB weekly loans and continued to repay early some of the three-year funds they borrowed from the ECB at the height of the euro zone crisis.

Gold holdings remained unchanged at 326.544 billion euros, the ECB said in its weekly consolidated financial statement.

Net foreign exchange reserves in the Eurosystem of central banks increased by 0.1 billion euros to 210.4 billion, the ECB added.

