FRANKFURT, July 1 The balance sheet of the
European Central Bank and the euro zone's national central banks
increased by 8.124 billion euros ($11.08 billion) to 2.088
trillion euros in the week that ended on June 27, the ECB said
on Tuesday.
The increase came as banks took more in ECB weekly loans,
outweighing their repayment of long-term loans.
Gold holdings were unchanged at 326.479 billion euros, the
ECB said in its weekly consolidated financial statement.
Net foreign exchange reserves in the Eurosystem of central
banks decreased by 0.2 billion euros to 209.7 billion euros, the
ECB added.
($1 = 0.7331 Euros)
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom, editing by John Stonestreet)