FRANKFURT, July 1 The balance sheet of the European Central Bank and the euro zone's national central banks increased by 8.124 billion euros ($11.08 billion) to 2.088 trillion euros in the week that ended on June 27, the ECB said on Tuesday.

The increase came as banks took more in ECB weekly loans, outweighing their repayment of long-term loans.

Gold holdings were unchanged at 326.479 billion euros, the ECB said in its weekly consolidated financial statement.

Net foreign exchange reserves in the Eurosystem of central banks decreased by 0.2 billion euros to 209.7 billion euros, the ECB added.

($1 = 0.7331 Euros) (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom, editing by John Stonestreet)