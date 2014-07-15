FRANKFURT, July 15 The balance sheet of the European Central Bank and the euro zone's national central banks decreased by 13.211 billion euros ($18.02 billion) to 2.057 trillion euros in the week that ended on July 11, the ECB said on Tuesday.

The drop came as banks took less in regular ECB refinancing operations and repaid long-term loans.

Gold reserves increased by 1 million euros to 334.430 billion. Net foreign exchange reserves in the Eurosystem of central banks decreased by 0.1 billion euros to 212.9 billion euros, the ECB added. ($1 = 0.7331 Euros) (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)