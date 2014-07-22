FRANKFURT, July 22 The balance sheet of the European Central Bank and the euro zone's national central banks increased by 5.391 billion euros ($7.27 billion) to 2.062 trillion euros in the week that ended on July 18, the ECB said on Tuesday.

The increase came as banks took more in regular ECB refinancing operations.

Gold reserves remained unchanged at 334.431 billion euros. Net foreign exchange reserves in the Eurosystem of central banks increased by 0.1 billion euros to 213 billion euros, the ECB added. ($1 = 0.7413 Euros) (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)