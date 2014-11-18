FRANKFURT Nov 18 The balance sheet of the
European Central Bank and the euro zone's national central banks
fell to 2.03 trillion euros in the week to Nov 14, the ECB said
on Tuesday.
The balance sheet, which includes money lent to banks,
securities and other assets such as gold, fell by 1.6 billion
euros from the previous week as banks repayed long-term loans to
the ECB.
The ECB is aiming to bring its balance sheet close to levels
last seen in early 2012 - when it briefly topped 3 trillion
euros - in order to rejuvenate debt markets and ultimately spur
lending to business and bolster the economy.
In order to do this, it has started to buy covered bonds,
debt secured by property, and will widen its purchases to
re-bundled debt known as asset-backed securities later this
month.
The ECB's gold reserves were unchanged at 334.53 billion
euros.
Net lending to credit institutions increased by 10.3 billion
euros to 471.1 billion.
(Reporting By John O'Donnell, editing by John Stonestreet)