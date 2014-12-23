BRIEF-CoreSite Realty says amended and restated term loan agreement
* CoreSite Realty- on April 19, co amended, restated a term loan agreement to increase commitment thereunder from $100 million to $200 million - sec filing
FRANKFURT Dec 23 The balance sheet of the European Central Bank and the euro zone's national central banks rose to 2.135 trillion euros ($2.60 trillion) in the week to Dec. 19, the ECB said on Tuesday.
The balance sheet, which includes money lent to banks, securities and other assets such as gold, increased by 100 billion euros from the previous week as banks took longer-term loans.
The ECB is aiming to bring its balance sheet close to levels last seen in early 2012 -- when it briefly topped 3 trillion euros -- to rejuvenate debt markets and ultimately spur lending to business and bolster the economy.
In order to do this, it has started to buy covered bonds, debt secured by property, and re-bundled debt known as asset-backed securities. The bank has signalled it is willing to do more if needed to reach the target.
The ECB's gold reserves were unchanged at 334.529 billion euros.
Net foreign exchange reserves in the Eurosystem of central banks fell by 0.6 billion euros to 229.9 billion euros, the ECB said. ($1 = 0.8207 euros) (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, April 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings of Banco Agricola, S. A. (Agricola) and Banco Davivienda Salvadoreno, S.A. (Davivienda Sal) to 'B-' from 'BB-'. The Rating Outlooks have been revised to Stable from Negative. Fitch has also downgraded both banks' Viability Rating (VR) to 'ccc' from 'b', affirmed their Short-Term IDRs at 'B' and downgraded their Support Ratings to '5' from '3'.