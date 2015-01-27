FRANKFURT Jan 27 The balance sheet of the European Central Bank and the euro zone's national central banks rose to 2.160 trillion euros ($2.45 trillion) in the week to Jan. 23, the ECB said on Tuesday.

The ECB balance sheet grew by 1.574 billion euros from the previous week as the central bank increased its holdings of securities.

The ECB is aiming to bring its balance sheet close to levels last seen in early 2012 -- when it briefly topped 3 trillion euros -- to spur lending to business and bolster the economy.

To do this, the ECB announced last Thursday that it will begin buying government bonds, a programme expected to pump hundreds of billions in new money into a stagnant euro zone economy.

The ECB's gold reserves were unchanged in the week to Jan. 23 at 343.867 billion euros.

Net foreign exchange reserves in the Eurosystem of central banks rose by 1.7 billion euros to 243.4 billion euros, the ECB said.