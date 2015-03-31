FRANKFURT, March 31 The combined balance sheet of the European Central Bank and the euro zone's national central banks expanded by 92.960 billion euros ($99.86 billion) to 2.251 trillion euros in the week to March 27, the ECB said on Tuesday.

The increase was driven by banks stocking up on the latest round of cheap, long-term loans from the ECB - part of a broader plan to pump a trillion euros into the economy.

With the loans and its plan to buy about 60 billion euros of mainly sovereign bonds every month until September 2016, the ECB is aiming to lift euro zone inflation from around zero back up towards its target of just under 2 percent.

The ECB's gold reserves were unchanged at 343.8 billion euros. ($1 = 0.9309 euros) (Reporting by Paul Carrel; Editing by Louise Ireland)