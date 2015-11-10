BRIEF-Asia Sermkij Leasing says qtrly net profit 175.6 mln baht
* Qtrly net profit 175.6 million baht versus 172.6 million baht
FRANKFURT Nov 10 The combined balance sheet of the European Central Bank and the euro zone's 19 national central banks expanded by 3.9 billion euros to 2.668 trillion euros ($2.85 trillion) in the week to Nov 6, the ECB said on Tuesday.
For more detail, click on: here ($1 = 0.9124 euros)
* Qtrly net profit 175.6 million baht versus 172.6 million baht
May 12 Thailand Prime Property Freehold And Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust :