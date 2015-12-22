BRIEF-Two Sigma Securities to buy U.S. Options-Market-Making biz of Interactive Brokers
* Two sigma securities to acquire the U.S. Options-Market-Making business of Interactive Brokers
FRANKFURT Dec 22 The combined balance sheet of the European Central Bank and the euro zone's 19 national central banks expanded by 27.3 billion euros ($29.93 billion) to 2.759 trillion euros in the week to Dec. 18, the ECB said on Tuesday.
For more data, click on: here ($1 = 0.9127 euros)
* Two sigma securities to acquire the U.S. Options-Market-Making business of Interactive Brokers
* Depositors had withdrawn more than 90 pct of funds (Updates share price, adds background)