FRANKFURT Jan 6 The combined balance sheet of the European Central Bank and the euro zone's 19 national central banks shrunk by 716 million euros ($769 million) to 2.781 trillion euros in the week to Jan 1, the ECB said on Tuesday.

The ECB's balance sheet normally grows as the bank buys 60 billion euros worth of assets each month to push up anaemic inflation in the euro zone, but the bank suspended the purchases during the holiday period due to low liquidity. ($1 = 0.9309 euros) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Francesco Canepa)