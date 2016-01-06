FRANKFURT Jan 6 The combined balance sheet of
the European Central Bank and the euro zone's 19 national
central banks shrunk by 716 million euros ($769 million) to
2.781 trillion euros in the week to Jan 1, the ECB said on
Tuesday.
The ECB's balance sheet normally grows as the bank buys 60
billion euros worth of assets each month to push up anaemic
inflation in the euro zone, but the bank suspended the purchases
during the holiday period due to low liquidity.
($1 = 0.9309 euros)
