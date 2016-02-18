FRANKFURT Feb 18 The European Central Bank
posted a slight increase in its profit last year as a stronger
dollar boosted its financial income, the ECB's annual accounts
showed on Thursday.
Unlike commercial banks, the ECB does not aim to make a
profit.
But it generates income by lending to banks or trading
securities, and this money is then passed back to euro zone
national central banks based on the size of their stakes in the
ECB.
The ECB reported a net profit of 1.08 billion euros last
year, up 9.4 percent from 2014, mainly due to bigger gains from
financial operations in U.S. dollars and higher fees from the
banks it supervises.
The dollar rose strongly against the euro last year as the
ECB eased its monetary policy while the market prepared for the
first rate hike in a decade in the United States.
The ECB also generated a net interest income of 609 million
euros, down 16.3 percent year on year, from the sovereign bonds
it bought at the height of the euro zone debt crisis in 2011 to
ease pressure on countries such as Greece, Portugal and Italy.
Greek bonds accounted for 224 million euros of that income.
Securities bought as part of the ECB's 60-billion-euros per
month asset purchase programme, which started last year and is
mainly comprised of sovereign bonds, generated a net interest
income of 161 million euros.
To see a statement please click: here
(Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Hugh Lawson)