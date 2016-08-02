BRIEF-Shenwan Hongyuan cuts share issue size to 12 bln yuan
* Says it cuts share issue size to 12.0 billion yuan ($1.74 billion) from 19.0 billion yuan previously
FRANKFURT Aug 2 The combined balance sheet of the European Central Bank and the euro zone's 19 national central banks expanded by 18.471 billion euros to 3.284 trillion euros in the week to July 29, the ECB said on Tuesday.
For more detail, click on: here
* Says it cuts share issue size to 12.0 billion yuan ($1.74 billion) from 19.0 billion yuan previously
May 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday: