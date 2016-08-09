BRIEF-Westpac says new tax should include foreign banks to ensure co is not competitively disadvantaged
* new tax should include foreign banks to ensure westpac is not competitively disadvantaged
FRANKFURT, xxxxx The combined balance sheet of the European Central Bank and the euro zone's 19 national central banks expanded by 1.83 billion euros to 3.286 trillion euros in the week to August 5, the ECB said on Tuesday.
* updated market on new major bank budget deficit repair levy ('levy') announced in 2017 federal budget