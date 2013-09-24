FRANKFURT, Sept 24 The European Central Bank has
chosen U.S. consultancy Oliver Wyman to help it check the
financial health of the euro zone's biggest banks, it said on
Tuesday.
"Oliver Wyman will support the ECB's management and
coordination and will provide financial advisory services for
this project, notably in refining the methodology for the
assessment," the European Central Bank (ECB) said in a
statement.
Last week Reuters reported that Europe's top banking
watchdog would choose Wyman to review the loan books of Europe's
130 largest banks, citing sources familiar with the process.
The review forms part of preparations by the ECB for its
taking over of the supervision of banks in the euro zone from
late next year, marking the first step towards a closer
integration of Europe's financial system.