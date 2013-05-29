(Updates with details of ECB proposals)
By Sakari Suoninen and Paul Carrel
FRANKFURT May 29 Tensions in the euro zone's
financial system have eased, but risks remain and governments
and banks must keep strengthening the banking sector, the
European Central Bank said on Wednesday.
The main risks are closely related to economic growth, and a
delay to the end of the recession in the 17-country bloc would
also increase risks to banks' health.
"Financial stability has improved but remains fragile ... due
to weak growth and banking sector vulnerabilities," ECB Vice
President Vitor Constancio told reporters in a presentation of
the ECB's semi-annual financial stability review.
"There is this disconnect between the significant
improvements in financial markets in general and the real
economy - and the situation in the real economy is affecting
banks," he said. "So this is a cause of concern."
The ECB highlighted four main stability risks:
1. Further decline in bank profitability, linked to credit
losses and a weak macroeconomic environment
2. Renewed tensions in sovereign debt markets due to low
growth and slow reform implementation
3. Bank funding challenges in stressed countries
4. Reassessment of risk premia in global markets, following a
prolonged period of safe-haven flows and search for yield
ASSET CONCERNS
The ECB credited its own actions, especially the creation of
its new bond-buying programme last year, with reducing stress.
The probability of two or more large euro zone banks
defaulting at the same time had fallen sharply since ECB
President Mario Draghi vowed last July to do "whatever it takes"
to preserve the euro, Constancio said.
But more information was needed about bank asset quality.
"Concerns - justified or not - related to the lack of
information available to evaluate banks' asset quality weigh on
the entire euro area banking sector," the ECB said.
The ECB will take over supervision of the region's banks
next year and plans to conduct a comprehensive bank
asset-quality review in the first quarter.
It said banks have to clean up their balance sheets.
"Currently used risk-weight calculations might not in all
cases be an accurate gauge of the true riskiness of the
portfolios of financial institutions," the ECB said.
REFORM DRIVE
The ECB urged governments to keep up their reform drive and
continue integration, including a full banking union.
Germany has been critical of the planned joint mechanism for
shoring up or winding up banks, saying it might require a change
to EU laws, which could take years.
"Swift and complete implementation of a banking union should
make an important contribution to key financial stability
threats," the ECB said.
While there has been some improvement in bank funding,
stressed countries' banks often have to pay "prohibitively high"
costs which are passed on to consumers and firms.
"Financial fragmentation is contributing to increasingly
divergent economic conditions across euro area countries," the
report said.
The ECB also said a better-functioning market for
asset-backed securities (ABS) could help small firms access
funding. Draghi has said the ECB is in talks with the European
Commission and the European Investment Bank on this.
The ECB has long struggled with the problem that its efforts
to make credit cheaper do not help all parts of the euro zone
equally.
The ABS market for small and mid-sized companies "is a very
small thing indeed, very small," said Constancio. "So let's not
overblow this thing. It's an option, I won't say more."
Finally, the ECB said the real property price outlook
remains weak and uncertain. Commercial and residential property
is highly overvalued in Belgium, Finland and France, the report
said.
(Additional reporting Eva Kuehnen; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)