PARIS, March 10 Senior European bankers rebuffed
a European Central Bank (ECB) call on Tuesday for consolidation
in the sector, saying tough regulations and merger-shy watchdogs
made deals all but impossible for now.
Many European banks are struggling to lift profitability
after years focused on slimming balance-sheets and raising
capital in the face of tougher regulations following the
2007-2008 financial crisis.
"One way for banks to raise profits without shirking on
investment is through genuine efficiency gains," ECB Executive
Board Member Yves Mersch told a banking conference in Paris.
"And in this context I see a large 'low hanging fruit' in
Europe that is ripe to be picked -- consolidation within the
sector," he said, adding there were too many banks given the
size of the market.
Even though most banks came under ECB supervision last
November under the euro zone's banking union, many maintain
close political links in their home countries, which discouraged
consolidation, Mersch said.
He said banks were also reluctant to be the first to step
forward in any merger wave that might be released by the
construction of a euro zone banking union.
Speaking at the same conference, Commerzbank's
chief risk officer Stefan Schmittmann ruled out merger deals as
long as banks faced an ever longer list of regulations.
"I doubt whether at the moment a bank is in a position to
integrate another bank and still comply with all of the
regulatory requirements," Schmittmann said.
"This seems to me basically impossible for us ... and so I
do not see this consolidation," he added.
While some regulators are edgy about risks getting too
concentrated when banks get big, the ECB is eager to see the
emergence of cross-border banks in Europe to help reduce wide
divergences between the cost of credit among euro zone
countries.
BNP Paribas's chief operating officer Philippe
Bordenave said European banks had fallen behind U.S. rivals in
terms of consolidation largely because regulators were
uncomfortable with huge banks.
"Banking union is poised to favour consolidation but in
practice currently regulators don't like big banks. So I think
this will hamper the process," Bordenave said.
Credit Suisse's UK chief executive Garret Curran said many
banks were still slimming down their balance-sheets and had
little appetite for mergers.
"I think the trend is more towards deconsolidation not
necessarily (as much) by selling things as (by) closing them,"
he said.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Callus and Mark
Potter)