* Diaries show wide contact with hedge funds, banks
* Coeure met BNP Paribas on day of Governing Council meeting
* Goldman Sachs, Bridgewater, Moore Capital on list
FRANKFURT, Nov 3 European Central Bank board
members have regularly met with banks and hedge funds privately
just days before interest rate decisions, when typical practice
prohibits them from discussing monetary policy, documents
released by the bank showed.
Executive board members, the inner core of the ECB's
25-member Governing Council, met officials from a host of
financial firms over the past year, including BNP Paribas, UBS,
BlackRock, Goldman Sachs and think-tanks like Brussels-based
Bruegel, documents first published by the Financial Times
showed.
The ECB's transparency has come under heightened scrutiny
since board member Benoit Coeure told a closed-door meeting in
May that the bank would front-load its asset purchases during
the summer months, sending the euro sharply lower the next day
when the remarks were made public.
The ECB has since revamped transparency rules but, in a
recent letter to the European Union Ombudsman, President Mario
Draghi said that such meetings were an "essential" part of its
communication policy and offered an opportunity to share and
debate relevant issues.
A detailed calendar of the six-person Governing Council
illustrates how wide-ranging the contact was with groups
including hedge funds or banks.
Coeure, one of Draghi's close allies, met BNP Paribas on
Sept. 4, 2014, between two sessions of a Governing Council
meeting which saw the ECB cut its deposit rate.
In total, the French bank met ECB executive board members 12
times in the year to August 2015.
Hedge fund Moore Capital secured one-to-one time with the
ECB top executives seven times during that period, including two
meetings with Draghi.
Other hedge funds that got access to the most senior ECB
officials include the world's largest, Bridgewater Associates,
as well as Appaloosa Management and Algebris.
Central bank policy sets the framework for investors, such
as hedge funds. Bridgewater's flagship fund, for instance, bets
on macroeconomic trends including interest rates.
Although the meetings did not break any rules, several major
central banks around the global prohibit officials from such
engagements in the week leading up to interest rate decisions.
The European Union's Ombudsman, the EU's top watchdog,
earlier this year challenged the ECB's policy of private
meetings, asking for measures to prevent incidents like the late
release of Coeure's remarks in May.
The ECB has since stopped providing speeches to media under
embargo, published new guidelines for speeches and meetings, and
agreed to regularly release a list of meetings by board members
with a three-month lag.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi and Francesco Canepa; Editing by
Mark Heinrich)