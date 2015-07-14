FRANKFURT, July 14 A credit line from the
European Stability Mechanism to a European resolution fund for
banks would help complete the region's banking union, a policy
setter at the European Central Bank said on Tuesday.
Yves Mersch, who sits on the ECB's executive board, said
that the resolution fund, designed to deal with the costs of
closing or salvaging troubled banks, could benefit from the
backing of the European Stability Mechanism.
Urging a "quick agreement about a bridge financing for the
resolution fund", Mersch told an audience in Frankfurt: "One
option would be a line of credit from the European Stability
Mechanism (ESM)."
