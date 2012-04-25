FRANKFURT, April 25 Banks expect to effectively
end toughening their lending rules to firms in the coming months
after less banks tightened them in the first three months of
the year than in the previous quarter, the European Central Bank
said on Wednesday.
In its latest quarterly Bank Lending Survey, the ECB said
that only a net 2 percent of the euro zone banks that took part
expect to tighten their criteria firms must meet to borrow in
the second quarter of the year.
The survey, which was conducted between March 23 and April
5, is the first one to fully take into account the one trillion
euros the ECB injected into the banking system, and will ease
worst fears of an impending credit crunch.
The ECB also said a net 9 percent of banks had tightened
lending rules to firms in the first quarter of the year compared
to the net 35 percent that tightened in the fourth quarter of
last year.
In a positive sign, a net 7 percent of participating banks
expect firms' demand for loans to rise in the second quarter,
compared with the 30 percent that reported weaker demand in the
past 3 months.
Demand for mortgages, however, is expected to continue
falling, with a net 12 percent of banks seeing less demand for
home loans in the April to June period.
Last month, ECB data showed that banks cut lending to euro
zone companies in February. However, that data did not show
whether the drop was due to supply or demand.
The euro zone's private sector slump deepened in April,
dampening hopes the region will emerge from recession soon.
Q1 Q4
- Loans to businesses
Reporting tighter credit standards this quarter 9 35
Reporting higher loan demand this quarter -30 -5
Expecting tighter credit standards next quarter 2 25
Expecting higher loan demand next quarter 7 -21
- Mortgage loans to households
Reporting tighter credit standards this quarter 17 29
Reporting higher loan demand this quarter -43 -27
Expecting tighter credit standards next quarter 7 24
Expecting higher loan demand next quarter -12 -44
The survey of 131 banks was conducted from March 23 to April
5.
For a copy of the survey, click on: here
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen)