FRANKFURT, July 25 Banks made it harder for
firms to borrow in the second quarter, saw a slump in demand, a
trend they expect to continue in the coming months, the European
Central Bank said on Wednesday as the euro zone debt crisis
deepened.
In its latest quarterly Bank Lending Survey, the ECB said
that a net 10 percent of the euro zone banks that took part
tightened their criteria firms to borrow in the second quarter
up slightly from 9 percent in the first quarter.
The survey, which was conducted between June 21st and July
5th, added that banks expect to see demand from firms, consumers
and house buyers to continue to weaken in the third quarter and
they believe they will continue to tighten their lending rules
at a similar rate.(Reporting by Eva Kuehnen and Marc Jones)