FRANKFURT, Jan 30 Euro zone banks expect to ease
lending standards for households in the first quarter, while
demand for loans is seen to rise, the European Central Bank said
on Thursday.
The ECB said its latest quarterly Bank Lending Survey
pointed to a pick up in demand across all loan categories in the
January-March period.
"For the first quarter of 2014, euro area banks expect a
further reduction in the net tightening on loans to
non-financial corporations - to reach nil - and a more intense
net easing for loans to households," the ECB said.
"Looking ahead, banks expect, in net terms, an increase in
demand across all loan categories for the first quarter of
2014," it said.
The ECB said that a net 2 percent of the euro zone banks
that took part in the survey tightened their criteria for firms
to borrow in the fourth quarter of last year, less than the 5
percent that tightened their criteria in the third quarter.
The fourth-quarter tightening came as banks recorded a
deterioration for retail funding and money market instruments,
after funding conditions had improved in previous quarters.
They expect the deterioration in retail funding to continue
in early 2014, while other categories are expected to improve.
In preparations for the ECB's balance sheet assessment and
against the background of tougher capital requirements under new
regulations, banks reduced their risk-weighed assets in the
second half of last year, riskier loans in particular.
Q4 Q3
- Loans to businesses
Reporting tighter credit standards this quarter 2 5
Reporting higher loan demand this quarter -10 -12
Expecting tighter credit standards next quarter 0 -5
Expecting higher loan demand next quarter 10 2
- Mortgage loans to households
Reporting tighter credit standards this quarter -1 3
Reporting higher loan demand this quarter -3 5
Expecting tighter credit standards next quarter -4 0
Expecting higher loan demand next quarter 16 10
The survey of 133 banks was conducted from Dec. 13 to Jan 9.
