By Sakari Suoninen
FRANKFURT, Oct 31 Banks made it harder for firms
to borrow in the third quarter and expect to toughen loan
requirements further, even though their own funding constraints
have eased, the European Central Bank said on Wednesday.
Worried about the weak economy and tougher regulations that
are squeezing their margins, banks are retrenching and slashing
costs. UBS announced plans on Tuesday to fire 10,000
staff and Deutsche Bank increased its job loss target
by nearly 100 to 1,993 staff.
In its latest quarterly Bank Lending Survey, the ECB said
that while banks see lower demand and tighter standards, they
also reported an improvement in access to retail and wholesale
funding across all funding categories in the third quarter.
"For the fourth quarter of 2012, banks expect funding
conditions to keep improving."
However, analysts said that while this showed the central
bank's emergency measures are helping banks, weak demand means
the economic situation remains precarious.
Separate ECB data showed that firms and consumers in
countries tainted by the sovereign debt crisis are still paying
much higher interest rates for bank loans than those in stronger
northern European economies.
"The ECB will take some comfort with regard to access to
wholesale markets with improvement reported," Nomura economist
Nick Matthews said.
"The key question will be how long this will persist," he
added, pointing to the sovereign debt crisis and risks that it
could intensify again.
Banks cited general economic expectations as well as their
industry- or firm-specific outlook as a reason for tightening up
on loans.
Although banks in the bloc's more vulnerable states have
suffered from their exposure to the debt crisis and Spain had to
ask for a banking sector bailout from its European partners, the
effect of public funding woes eased from the April-June period.
"Compared with the previous quarter, the impact of the
sovereign debt crisis on banks' credit standards receded
somewhat in the third quarter of 2012," the ECB said.
The ECB said that a net 15 percent of the euro zone banks
that took part in the survey tightened their criteria for firms
to borrow in the third quarter, up from 10 percent in the second
quarter. Almost the same number expect to harden their standards
further in the last three months of the year.
"Factors driving the tightening credit standards are less
related to supply issues such as banks' capital position or
access to market financing, it's increasingly a demand-side
story," Nomura's Matthews said, referring to the weak economy.
"Banks are looking at the general economy and the risks
there," he said.
The survey showed banks expect demand from firms, consumers
and house buyers to weaken further in the fourth quarter.
Demand fell especially strongly in Italy, with more than
half the banks saying corporate loan demand fell. In Germany,
which has weathered the sovereign debt crisis much better than
its euro zone peers, less than 10 percent of banks said the
demand fell in the third quarter.
Mortgage loans, often seen as a forerunner of broader credit
trends, fell further, albeit at a slightly slower pace.
Demand fell especially in southern Europe,
country-by-country data showed, whereas almost one-third of
German banks reported higher mortgage loan demand in
July-September, and roughly the same number of banks there
expect demand to rise further in the last three months of the
year.
Q3 Q2
- Loans to businesses
Reporting tighter credit standards this quarter 15 10
Reporting higher loan demand this quarter -28 -25
Expecting tighter credit standards next quarter 13 10
Expecting higher loan demand next quarter -10 -8
- Mortgage loans to households
Reporting tighter credit standards this quarter 13 13
Reporting higher loan demand this quarter -25 -21
Expecting tighter credit standards next quarter 9 5
Expecting higher loan demand next quarter -10 -10
The survey of 131 banks was conducted from Sept. 20 to Oct.
9.
