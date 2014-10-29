* Lending strongest in Germany, France and Spain
* Demand for credit in Italy falls
* Boost in borrowing could help flagging euro zone
By John O'Donnell and Paul Carrel
FRANKFURT, Oct 29 Around one in five banks
across the euro zone expect companies to approach them for more
credit as the year draws to a close, with those in Germany and
France most optimistic, the European Central Bank said on
Wednesday.
The upbeat forecast bodes well for an improvement in the
bloc, where economic growth has been grinding to a virtual halt.
Much of the blame for the slowdown has been blamed on a dearth
of credit to firms to expand their businesses.
The outlook depends, however, on the country in question and
banks in Italy, for example, remain downbeat about credit
demand.
In its closely-watched survey of lending, the ECB asks banks
whether they plan to make it easier for companies and households
to borrow as well as how much demand they expect.
While the cost of bank loans has discouraged many companies,
especially those in Greece or Ireland, for example, from
borrowing, modest demand also reflects low confidence, as a
conflict with Russia over Ukraine adds to the gloomy outlook.
While most banks have not been changing their credit
standards for companies that want to borrow, the ECB survey of
more than 130 banks found that there was a slight positive
tendency to do so.
Credit standards are the hurdles towards giving a loan such
as the security that is required. On balance, a net 2 percent of
banks said they had lowered such standards, while a net 6
percent expected them to further improve for borrowers.
Of those banks surveyed, a net 17 percent expected demand
for credit from companies to improve over the coming three
months.
"These are small changes, we don't expect them to change
overnight. ECB Governing Council member Ardo Hansson and
governor of the Estonian central bank told journalists. "But I
think it is one positive factor."
"Among the largest euro area countries, credit standards on
loans to enterprises were eased in net terms in France and
Germany, while remaining unchanged in Italy and Spain and
tightening in the Netherlands," the ECB said in the report.
"For housing loans, banks reported unchanged credit
standards in Italy, Spain and the Netherlands, a noticeable net
easing of credit standards in France and a net tightening in
Germany."
(Reporting by Paul Carrel and John O'Donnell; Additional
reporting by David Mardiste in Tallinn; Editing by Toby Chopra)