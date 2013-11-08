FRANKFURT Nov 8 The European Central Bank said the planned European Union-wide bank resolution mechanism should include all euro zone banks, arguing that national resolution systems are inefficient.

"Coordination between national resolution systems has not proved sufficient to achieve the most timely and cost-effective resolution decisions, particularly in a cross-border context," the central bank said in a legal opinion published on Friday.

The 17-country bloc's central bank also said in the legal opinion that a temporary and fiscally neutral public backstop for winding down failing banks should be available until a bank resolution fund has collected enough bank levies.

That backstop "could be provided in the form of a credit line to the Single Bank Resolution Fund", the legal opinion said.

Germany has put the brakes on discussions about how to pay for rescuing or winding up any bank that gets into trouble, saying it would require changes in national legislation.

The ECB said that banking supervisors should have to power to assess which banks are failing or likely to fail, and direct them to the bank resolution authority.

(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen and Eva Taylor)