FRANKFURT Feb 19 The European Central Bank
sought to reassure banks on Wednesday that reporting standards
would not change once it took over banking supervision in
November.
Bankers were worried that smaller banks in particular, which
will not come under direct ECB oversight, would be pushed to
adopt international accounting standards, adding to their
workloads and possibly forcing them to revalue exposures for
certain asset classes.
They raised those concerns at a public hearing on a draft of
rules for the Single Supervisory Mechanism (SSM).
"One has to keep in mind as a general thought that the SSM
does not have either the will or the possibility to change laws
or to change accounting standards," said Ignazio Angeloni, head
of the ECB's financial stability department.
The ECB will supervise the euro zone's 130 largest banks
directly. It will technically be responsible for all the
region's lenders and can intervene if it deems necessary.
One of the attendees of the hearing, which included
representatives from the banking industry, law firms and
academia, said afterwards some concerns remained unresolved if
smaller banks provided data under German or French accounting
rules, for example.
"The problem of consistency would emerge," said the person,
who declined to be identified. "Risk analysis must be done based
on comparable figures."
The framework regulation for the SSM will give the new
supervisory body wide-ranging powers, including the right to
approve mergers and acquisitions and to demand higher capital
buffers.
