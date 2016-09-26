LONDON, Sept 26 European Union countries should
follow the bloc's rules when it comes to dealing with problem
banks, a senior European Central Bank official said on Monday.
Reuters reported last week that state support could be part
of a deal to put Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena bank on a
stronger footing.
Since the 2007-09 financial crisis, the EU has adopted rules
that make state aid a last resort when it comes to helping
troubled banks.
"There are European rules and those rules have to be
followed," Ignazio Angeloni, a board member of the ECB's banking
supervisory unit told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference
in London.
The rules, know as the bank recovery and resolution
directive, set out "modalities" that must be followed in order
to "understand what can be done".
(Reporting by Marc Jones and Huw Jones)