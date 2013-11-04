BERLIN Nov 4 Europe should aim to fix liability
rules in its new single resolution mechanism (SRM) for failing
banks by 2015 rather than by 2018 to avoid uncertainty, European
Central Bank Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen said on
Monday.
"It would be wise to bring forward the liability rules to
Jan. 1, 2015, then it would be clear what laws apply," Asmussen
said at an event in Berlin.
Europe is working on the completion of a banking union, its
biggest project since the euro, which would include a SRM - a
euro zone authority with its own fund that would decide how to
wind down or restructure banks that are no longer viable.