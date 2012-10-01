FRANKFURT Oct 1 The European Central Bank will
not rush through "half-baked" plans for a new pan-European
banking supervisor, policymaker Joerg Asmussen said on Monday,
adding to doubts that the new structure can start as planned in
January.
Asmussen, who joined the ECB Executive Board at the start of
the year, warned all those who were keen to tap the euro zone's
permanent bailout fund (ESM) for direct bank recapitalisation -
for which the new bank supervision mechanism is a pre-requisite
- that the ECB would only settle for a properly constituted
set-up.
The proposal calls for the ECB to house the new watchdog.
"It is not enough to put up a new sign at the Eurotower in
Frankfurt, which says 'European Central Bank and European
Banking Supervision', if nothing has changed substantially yet,"
Asmussen said in a text for a speech to be delivered in Vienna
on Monday.
"That's why it remains to be seen whether we can make the
date January 1st, 2013."
Germany's Europe Minister, Michael Link, made similar
comments earlier in the day, while his French counterpart also
cast doubt on the structure being up and running at the start of
2013.
Germany was a driving force behind the idea of the banking
union at an EU summit last June, but has warned of overburdening
the ECB with new tasks too soon.
Asmussen added: "I want to make something clear to all those
who are angling for a possible direct bank recapitalisation via
the ESM and are prepared to go with a half-baked solution for
the banking supervision: not with us. We won't sacrifice the
ECB's reputation for this."
The European Commission announced plans to give the ECB
primary responsibility for overseeing the euro zone's 6,000
banks in September, and encouraged the broader European Union to
participate in the regime.
But the proposal received negative responses from some
non-euro zone governments because of concerns that the new rules
could weaken their banks.
Asmussen tried to soothe such concern saying he did not have
the impression that such a "euro-solution" would undermine the
EU's financial market. "Quite the contrary," Asmussen said.
"I expect that a stronger cohesion among the euro countries
in particular will have a positive impact beyond the euro zone.
That is important, because possible contagion effects are not
limited to euro zone countries," he added.
He said those non-euro zone countries which chose to be
supervised by the ECB should also get an adequate right of say
in return.
Asmussen suggested that a woman could lead the new European
banking watchdog, referring to an earlier plea by members of the
European Parliament that there were not enough women on the
ECB's 23 member Governing Council. There are currently none.
As a result, the parliamentarians delayed indefinitely the
appointment of Luxembourg's Yves Mersch to the ECB's six-member
Executive Board, putting off his hearing in protest at what they
called systemic bias against women.
"In the current, difficult situation, it would be good for
the ECB Executive Board to be complete again quickly and
somebody like Yves Mersch would help us a lot with his expertise
and experience," Asmussen said.
The creation of a pan-European banks watchdog needs to be
approved by the EU's 27 member states. It aims to break the link
between struggling banks and indebted governments, an
interdependence that has exacerbated the three-year-old euro
crisis, hitting Spain and Ireland particularly hard.
(Reporting By Eva Kuehnen; Editing by Toby Chopra)