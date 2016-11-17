BRUSSELS Nov 18 The European Central Bank risks
conflicts of interests over its bank supervision powers when it
uses the same staff to perform monetary and supervisory
functions, EU auditors said on Friday.
They also cautioned about ECB's excessive reliance on
national supervisors, and said the bank had not provided it with
all the information they needed.
The warnings came in the first report the European Court of
Auditors published as part of its mandate to oversee the ECB's
"operational efficiency".
Following the 2007-08 global financial crisis, the ECB has
added to its monetary policy functions the task of supervising
the top banks of the euro zone's 19 countries.
The two functions should remain separate, but auditors said
the ECB has set up some departments, called "shared services",
which provide support to both the monetary and supervisory
tasks.
"This saves on resources, but the risk of possible conflicts
of interests in some areas needs to be addressed," the EU
auditors said in a note.
The ECB defended the practice, replied in a note to the
report: "The establishment of so-called shared services (..)
does not lead to conflicts of interests and is therefore
compatible with the principle of separation."
Auditors said also the ECB relies too much on staff from
national authorities to carry out bank supervision, and this may
reduce its effectiveness.
In the checks conducted at some of the 129 banks under ECB's
watch, auditors found that only 12 percent of the inspections
were led by ECB staff, while most inspectors came from national
authorities. This is in part due to the fact that the SSM is
understaffed, the report said.
Auditors warned that the quality of the checks may be
reduced by the overreliance on external supervisors, as the ECB
has no system in place to fully evaluate staff from national
authorities.
In its report, ECA also said the ECB did not allow auditors
to access all the necessary documents.
"We were able to fulfil our task only partially, since the
information provided to us by the ECB was insufficient", Neven
Mates, the ECA Member responsible for the report, said.
"The ECB withheld many documents that we considered
necessary for this purpose," he added. The ECB replied that it
prevented access only to documents that were not relevant for
the audit.
