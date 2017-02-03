FRANKFURT Feb 3 The European Central Bank's
Vice President called on Friday for the creation of
government-backed bad banks to help soak up some of the euro
zone's 1 trillion euros pile of unpaid loans stemming from the
financial crisis.
"A true European AMC (asset-management company) faces
however difficulties in the present environment. In more
immediate terms, a way forward could be the creation of a
European blueprint for AMCs to be used at national level,"
Constancio said at an event in Brussels.
"This European blueprint should clarify what is possible
within a flexible approach to the existent regulation and
encourage countries to adopt all necessary measures in a
well-defined time frame."
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; editing by Ralph Boulton)