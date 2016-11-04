FRANKFURT Nov 4 Italy's Banca Mediolanum
, the Irish unit of Citi and Slovenia's Abanka
have passed a European Central Bank health check, the ECB said
on Friday, while Latvia's Rietumu did not consent to its results
being published.
The ECB said it had found no capital shortfall at the three
lenders in its "comprehensive assessment", which paves the way
for the banks to be directly supervised by the ECB.
It said, however, that the firms "will be expected to
undertake actions to address qualitative findings...such as
deficiencies in policies, and processes and weaknesses in data
systems."
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Kevin Liffey)