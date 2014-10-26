LONDON Oct 26 Italy's Monte Paschi di Siena has hired investment banks UBS and Citi to advise it on options to fill a capital shortfall of 2.1 billion euros that emerged after Europe-wide stress tests of the banking sector, a source familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

The source said a range of options were under consideration and it was not clear what the bank would eventually do.

The options could include asset disposals, a merger or a capital increase, the source said. (Reporting by Freya Berry, writing by Silvia Aloisi)