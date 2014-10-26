BRIEF-Co-Diagnostics files for IPO of up to $10 mln
* Says it intends to apply to list its common stock on Nasdaq under the symbol “CODX”
LONDON Oct 26 Italy's Monte Paschi di Siena has hired investment banks UBS and Citi to advise it on options to fill a capital shortfall of 2.1 billion euros that emerged after Europe-wide stress tests of the banking sector, a source familiar with the matter said on Sunday.
The source said a range of options were under consideration and it was not clear what the bank would eventually do.
The options could include asset disposals, a merger or a capital increase, the source said. (Reporting by Freya Berry, writing by Silvia Aloisi)
CHICAGO, April 28 An Illinois judge dealt a blow to Chicago's cash-strapped public school system on Friday by dismissing its lawsuit that argued the state's school-funding formula discriminates against minority students.