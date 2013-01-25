By Paul Carrel
| FRANKFURT
FRANKFURT Jan 25 In the first step to unwinding
its crisis policy measures, the ECB announces on Friday how much
of 489 billion euros ($649 billion) in ultra long-term loans it
funnelled to banks in late 2011 they are opting to repay early.
The European Central Bank lent banks a total of more than 1
trillion euros in twin 3-year, ultra-cheap lending operations in
December 2011 and February 2012 - a ploy that ECB President
Mario Draghi said "avoided a major, major credit crunch".
The operations gave banks the chance to repay the loans
early and on Friday the ECB will announce how much of the money
borrowed in December 2011 banks plan to pay back at their first
opportunity to do so. The payments are settled on Jan. 30.
A Reuters poll on Monday pointed to banks returning around
100 billion euros of the first round of the cheap loans,
so-called LTROs (long-term refinancing operations) on Jan. 30.
"It's positive because it shows that banks are dependent
less on the ECB for liquidity, interbank markets are resuming,
the financial system is healing," said Berenberg Bank economist
Christian Schulz.
Early repayment would be a badge of honour for banks anxious
to impress investors and rating agencies and distance themselves
from more cash-strapped rivals.
BNP Paribas, Commerzbank and Santander
are among a number of banks wanting to repay the loans
to distinguish themselves from weaker rivals.
However, a risk is that in their eagerness to do this, some
banks may overstretch themselves.
"The one thing that would worry me is that this attributes a
stigma to using the LTRO," said Schulz. "Banks have an incentive
to repay to show that they are healthy in the market. But some
banks may be tempted to repay even though they shouldn't."
Benoit Coeure, in charge of market operations on the ECB
Executive Board, sought to allay such concerns last Friday by
playing down the chance of banks repaying a massive chunk of
their LTRO cash this month.
Coeure also said excess liquidity in the euro zone remained
very high. Reuters calculations show there is around 586 billion
euros more money in the market than is required for it to
operate effectively.
Withdrawing some of that excess could put upward pressure on
market interest rates, which edged up ahead of the repayment.
Money markets are bracing for volatile trading
in coming weeks which could lift short-term rates as banks start
paying back the loans.
"It is likely to be banks in the core countries that are
going to repay and reliance on (central bank) funding in the
periphery is going to remain quite high," said Nomura economist
Nick Matthews.
($1 = 0.7530 euros)
(Additional reporting by Eva Kuehnen; editing by Stephen
Nisbet)