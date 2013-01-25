(Recasts with reaction, detail)
FRANKFURT, Jan 25 Banks will repay the European
Central Bank 137.2 billion euros ($183 billion) in 3-year loans
next week, opting to hand back early more cash than expected in
a sign at least parts of the financial system are returning to
health.
The ECB lent banks a total of more than 1 trillion euros in
twin 3-year, ultra-cheap lending operations in December 2011 and
February 2012 -- a ploy that ECB President Mario Draghi said
"avoided a major, major credit crunch".
The ECB said on Friday 278 banks had decided to repay the
first loan at the earliest opportunity, on Jan. 30. A total of
523 banks tapped the first of the twin long-term loans in
December 2011.
A Reuters poll had pointed to banks returning around 100
billion euros of the first round of the cheap loans, so-called
LTROs (long-term refinancing operations). Banks can repay the
money early on a voluntary basis weekly from now on.
"This exceeded expectations, I expect the pace to slow down
considerably in the next week," said Nordea analyst Jan von
Gerich. "Quite a few stronger banks paid back as soon as
possible, whereas weaker banks took money in the second LTROs."
"I don't think that repayments will reach a level where
overnight interest rates will start to move up," he added.
Early repayment of the LTROs is a badge of honour for banks
anxious to impress investors and rating agencies and distance
themselves from more cash-strapped rivals.
However, a risk is that in their eagerness to do this, some
may overstretch themselves.
Benoit Coeure, in charge of market operations on the ECB
Executive Board, sought to allay such concerns last Friday by
playing down the chance of banks repaying a massive chunk of
their LTRO cash this month.
Coeure also said excess liquidity in the euro zone remained
very high. Reuters calculations show there is around 583 billion
euros more money in the market than is required for it to
operate effectively.
"It is important to keep in mind that there is still plenty
of excess liquidity out there," said Frank Oland Hansen,
economist at Danske Bank. "Short rates are going higher, but it
is still quite a moderate reaction."
