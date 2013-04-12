FRANKFURT, April 12 Banks will return early 10.793 billion euros ($14.17 billion) of crisis loans to the European Central Bank next week, the largest repayment in over a month and more than expected as worries of euro zone stability abated. Despite Cyprus's messy bailout last month in which it forced heavy losses on wealthier depositors and agreed to the winding down of its second largest bank, financial markets remained relatively calm compared with reactions to earlier bailouts. ECB President Mario Draghi said last week that the currency bloc was "now in a position to cope with serious crises without them becoming existential or systemic", also thanks to the ECB's new and yet-to-be-used government bond purchase programme. He also stressed that the ECB would provide unlimited liquidity to banks for as long as needed. The ECB flooded euro zone banks with more than 1 trillion euros in two long-term refinancing operations (LTROs) in December 2011 and February 2012 to avert a credit crunch. A year into the three-year loans, banks have the option to repay them early and on Friday, the ECB said 5 banks would repay 6.555 billion euros from the first LTRO on April 17, and 14 banks would repay 4.238 billion euros from the second. A Reuters poll of euro money market traders had expected banks to repay a total of 6 billion euros of the first and the second three-year crisis loans next week, split evenly. This week, banks repaid the ECB a total of 8.064 billion euros in crisis loans. Announcements on details of LTRO early repayments (bln euro) First LTRO (Dec. 2011) Second LTRO (Feb. 2012) Jan. 25, 2013 137.1591 Feb. 1, 2013 3.4840 Feb. 8, 2013 4.9925 Feb. 15, 2013 3.7900 Feb. 22, 2013 1.7440 61.09235 March 1, 2013 4.1760 8.31873 March 8, 2013 1.3360 2.89400 March 15, 2013 0.385 6.43200 March 22, 2013 1.565 0.37100 March 28, 2013 3.845 3.16000 April 5, 2013 4.092 3.97200 April 12, 2013 6.555 4.23800 =============================================== Amount outstanding as of April 12 300.877 437.264 ($1 = 0.7618 euros) (Reporting by Eva Kuehnen)