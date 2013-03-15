FRANKFURT, March 15 Banks will return early 6.8
billion euros of crisis loans to the European Central Bank next
week, more than expected but still lower than initial repayments
as political uncertainty in Italy and Cyprus's woes threaten to
trigger fresh euro zone turmoil.
The amount is more than forecast by a Reuters poll of 20
euro money market traders, but still a far cry from the 137.2
billion euros banks repaid when the first window to do so opened
up.
Traders said the slowdown was due to the fact that banks
which no longer needed the funds handed them back at the first
opportunity, while renewed uncertainty following an inconclusive
election in Italy made others hold on to the ECB 3-year money.
Euro zone finance ministers are expected to agree the
parameters of a bailout of Cyprus on Friday in the hope of
preventing the island economy falling into default.
On Friday, the ECB said the banks had decided to repay some
of the so-called long-term refinancing operations (LTROs) on
March 20, with five banks repaying 385 million euros from the
first LTRO and 15 banks repaying 6.432 billion from the second.
The Reuters poll had forecast a total of 3.8 billion euros.
The ECB lent banks a total of more than 1 trillion euros in
the twin 3-year, ultra-cheap lending operations in December 2011
and February 2012 - a ploy that ECB President Mario Draghi said
"avoided a major, major credit crunch".
Last week, Draghi said the LTRO repayments were a sign of
improved confidence in financial markets, showing that the ECB's
balance sheet had shrunk to the size it was a year ago.
He said the ECB would monitor closely money market
conditions and "their potential impact on the stance of monetary
policy", assuring banks unlimited access to ECB funding for as
long as needed.
Announcements on details of LTRO early repayments (bln euro)
First LTRO (Dec. 2011) Second LTRO (Feb. 2012)
Jan. 25, 2013 137.1591
Feb. 1, 2013 3.4840
Feb. 8, 2013 4.9925
Feb. 15, 2013 3.7900
Feb. 22, 2013 1.7440 61.09235
March 1, 2013 4.1760 8.31873
March 8, 2013 1.3360 2.89400
March 15, 2013 0.385 6.43200
===============================================
Amount outstanding as of March 15
310.864 451.399
(Reporting by Eva Kuehnen)