FRANKFURT, March 15 Banks will return early 6.8 billion euros of crisis loans to the European Central Bank next week, more than expected but still lower than initial repayments as political uncertainty in Italy and Cyprus's woes threaten to trigger fresh euro zone turmoil. The amount is more than forecast by a Reuters poll of 20 euro money market traders, but still a far cry from the 137.2 billion euros banks repaid when the first window to do so opened up. Traders said the slowdown was due to the fact that banks which no longer needed the funds handed them back at the first opportunity, while renewed uncertainty following an inconclusive election in Italy made others hold on to the ECB 3-year money. Euro zone finance ministers are expected to agree the parameters of a bailout of Cyprus on Friday in the hope of preventing the island economy falling into default. On Friday, the ECB said the banks had decided to repay some of the so-called long-term refinancing operations (LTROs) on March 20, with five banks repaying 385 million euros from the first LTRO and 15 banks repaying 6.432 billion from the second. The Reuters poll had forecast a total of 3.8 billion euros. The ECB lent banks a total of more than 1 trillion euros in the twin 3-year, ultra-cheap lending operations in December 2011 and February 2012 - a ploy that ECB President Mario Draghi said "avoided a major, major credit crunch". Last week, Draghi said the LTRO repayments were a sign of improved confidence in financial markets, showing that the ECB's balance sheet had shrunk to the size it was a year ago. He said the ECB would monitor closely money market conditions and "their potential impact on the stance of monetary policy", assuring banks unlimited access to ECB funding for as long as needed. Announcements on details of LTRO early repayments (bln euro) First LTRO (Dec. 2011) Second LTRO (Feb. 2012) Jan. 25, 2013 137.1591 Feb. 1, 2013 3.4840 Feb. 8, 2013 4.9925 Feb. 15, 2013 3.7900 Feb. 22, 2013 1.7440 61.09235 March 1, 2013 4.1760 8.31873 March 8, 2013 1.3360 2.89400 March 15, 2013 0.385 6.43200 =============================================== Amount outstanding as of March 15 310.864 451.399 (Reporting by Eva Kuehnen)