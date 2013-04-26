FRANKFURT, April 26 Banks will return early 2.276 billion euros ($2.96 billion) of crisis loans to the European Central Bank next week, less than expected as doubts mount over the euro zone's growth prospects and the bloc's willingness to stick to its reform programmes. Recent economic data painted a gloomy picture for the euro zone economy and ECB policymakers repeated highlighted the downside risks to growth, fuelling expectations that the central bank is ready to cut interest rates further next week. Some euro zone officials are also saying now is the time to throttle back on debt-cutting drives because calmer financial markets will not react badly thanks to the ECB's government bond programme that was put in place as a backstop in September. Over a year ago, the ECB flooded euro zone banks with more than 1 trillion euros in two long-term refinancing operations (LTROs) in December 2011 and February 2012, which help to avert a credit crunch. A year after taking the loans, banks have the option to repay them early and on Friday, the ECB said 5 banks would repay 1.661 billion euros from the first LTRO on May 2 and 6 banks 615 million euros from the second. A Reuters poll of euro money market traders had expected banks to return a total of 7 billion euros next week. This week, banks repaid the ECB a total of 10.9 billion euros in crisis loans. Announcements on details of LTRO early repayments (bln euro) First LTRO (Dec. 2011) Second LTRO (Feb. 2012) Jan. 25, 2013 137.1591 Feb. 1, 2013 3.4840 Feb. 8, 2013 4.9925 Feb. 15, 2013 3.7900 Feb. 22, 2013 1.7440 61.092 March 1, 2013 4.1760 8.319 March 8, 2013 1.3360 2.894 March 15, 2013 0.385 6.432 March 22, 2013 1.565 0.371 March 28, 2013 3.845 3.160 April 5, 2013 4.092 3.972 April 12, 2013 6.555 4.238 April 19, 2013 8.874 2.068 April 26, 2013 1.661 0.615 =============================================== Amount outstanding as of April 26 285.449 430.959 ($1 = 0.7689 euros) (Reporting by Eva Kuehnen)